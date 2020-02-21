WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has partnered with Ferrero Group to offer two donuts featuring pieces of Butterfinger candy. The Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut is an Original Glazed donut filled with Peanut Butter Chocolate Kreme, dipped in Butterfinger icing, and topped with Butterfinger pieces and a chocolate drizzle. The Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut features a rich chocolate cake donut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a Peanut Butter Chocolate Kreme and Butterfinger pieces.

“We’ve done it. We’ve achieved our goal of putting krispety, crunchety, glazey, chocolatey and peanut buttery all in a donut,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “Fans of both brands are going to love the chocolatey crunchiness of Butterfinger matched with the airy sweetness of Krispy Kreme.”