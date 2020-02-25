MONTCLAIR, N.J. — That’s How We Roll, L.L.C. is rolling its ParmCrisps brand into the snack mix segment with the launch of keto-friendly ParmCrisps Snack Mix.

Made with a mixture of oven-baked aged Parmesan crisps, almonds, cashews, pistachios and a blend of seasonings, the mix comes in varieties including original, ranch and smoky barbecue. The mix contains 10 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving and is keto-friendly, vegetarian and certified gluten-free.

“Most snack mixes are loaded with carbs, sugar and processed ingredients,” said Sam Kestenbaum, chief executive officer of ParmCrisps. “We found that consumers did not have a reliable keto-friendly, vegetarian option. To best serve the ParmCrisps consumer and beyond, claims like keto-friendly, sugar-free and protein-packed were non-negotiable, along with providing bold, mouthwatering flavor. We think you’ll taste the difference.”

ParmCrisps Snack Mix will be available nationwide this summer for a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 6-oz resealable bag.