WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. will roll out delivery services at nearly all its U.S. locations beginning Feb. 29. The announcement comes two years after the company began testing online ordering and delivery in select U.S. markets.

Krispy Kreme said it will celebrate the occasion by offering special deliveries of free donuts to parents and hospital staff who deliver babies on Leap Day, Feb. 29.

“Krispy Kreme donut delivery is pretty sweet, and so are Leap Day babies,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “Using 2020’s extra day to make the leap to national delivery, while celebrating Leap Day babies, will be a fun moment for our brand and fans.”