WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association expects to see more members than ever at its April 19-22 Convention. More than 500 attendees will travel to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the event, as well as for the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry (A.T.B.I.) 100th Anniversary Gala, a celebration with dinner, dancing and networking.

This is the first major executive leadership event since the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), which inspired the event’s theme: Beyond Bakery.

“Coming off strong from IBIE, where much of the focus was looking at the future of the baking industry, we felt it was important to take a deep dive into some of the key elements affecting our members not only today but also beyond,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the A.B.A.

IBIE gave the industry a lot to talk about, and the ability of A.B.A. members to learn from one another is paramount.

“Our industry does a great job of coming together, sharing ideas and solutions and having a free flow of information,” Mr. MacKie noted.

The A.B.A. has transformed the convention program over the past few years by ramping up B2B learning opportunities such as the NextGenBaker Brunch, where Rich Rodríguez-Mahé, Drinkfinity U.S. director for Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo, Inc., will discuss product development and the e-commerce direct-to-consumer business.

The A.T.B.I. Leadership Breakfast will feature keynote speaker Sarah Robb O’Hagan, who became the president of The Gatorade Co., now a subsidiary of PepsiCo, at a time when the media called it a “flaming mess.” She will share how the pursuit of Gatorade’s strengths turned the business around with new growth avenues and products.

Another chance to participate in information sharing at the convention is through new research sponsor presentations.

“We know that many of our A.B.A. allied members have in-depth, consumer-focused research that supports the continued growth and innovation of baking companies,” Mr. MacKie said. “Attendees will have the opportunity to gain new consumer insights from a few of these allied companies in a brief, digestible format.”

Other notable educational sessions include “Mastering the Omnichannel Experience” with Neil Stern from McMillanDooLittle, “Food Tribes and the Future of Baked Goods” with former director of millennial engagement for Monsanto and current consultant Vance Crowe, and “(in)Security Is Eating the World: How to Build a Security Program That Succeeds” with Michael Coates, the current c.e.o. and co-founder of Altitude Networks and former chief information security officer at Twitter.

Since 2020 is a federal election year, the American Bakers PAC is bringing a “thoughtful, bipartisan perspective” to the political realm to discuss how the outcomes of this year’s elections could potentially affect the baking industry. The American Bakers PAC Dinner will feature two speakers in a “Point/Counter Point” format. Leading the conversation will be journalists who cover the ins and outs of American politics: Mollie Hemingway, Fox News analyst and senior editor at The Federalist, and Juan Williams, a Fox News analyst, The Hill columnist and former Washington Post reporter.

Industry knowledge abounds, and the A.B.A. has created an environment in which bakers can learn from experts and one another to prepare for the future.

“It’s important to take a few days to step away from the daily grind and step into new concepts and practices that will positively impact their business not just today but tomorrow and next year,” Mr. MacKie said.