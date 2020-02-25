IRVINE, CALIF. — Taco Bell is expanding its retail footprint with the introduction of Cheddar Crisps.

Made by baking cheese into crisps and seasoning with Mexican spices, Cheddar Crisps are keto-friendly, gluten-free and certified vegetarian. Packaged in 0.7-oz on-the-go pouches and 2-oz pouches, the crunchy snacks provide 13 to 14 grams of protein per serving. Cheddar Crisps are available in three varieties, all inspired by Taco Bell flavors: Nacho, Mild Sauce and Fire Sauce.

“From the classic Cheesy Gordita Crunch to the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, we’ve been giving fans new and exciting ways to satisfy their cheesy cravings for years,” said Taylor Montgomery, senior director of brand marketing for Taco Bell. “Cheddar Crisps are the next evolution to give our fans a new way to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings. Our ability to package up the bold Taco Bell flavors fans love into these new crisps is our distinct advantage when it comes to entering this new crisps category.”

Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps will be available at 7-Eleven and Kroger stores in the United States and soon will be sold on Amazon.com.

Taco Bell first entered the retail snack segment in 2018 when the brand debuted tortilla chips in Fire, Mild and Classic varieties. Later that year and into 2019, the company expanded the line with Diablo and Reaper Ranch tortilla chips. The chips are available in Kroger, Walmart and CVS stores.