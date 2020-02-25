In this tortilla case study, Kemin shares their insights on the perfect tortilla, including just the right taste and texture. Even better, they highlight how to make the perfection happen, by addressing safety, textural and processing concerns. The case study shows how to keep tortillas fresher, safer, longer with shelf-life solutions including mold inhibitors, complete drop-in solutions, and enzyme, emulsifier and gum blends. It also illustrates how Kemin uses their tortilla expertise and consumer-pleasing solutions to help solve your tortilla manufacturing issues.
