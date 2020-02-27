CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. is unleashing an avalanche of innovation for the year across its frozen, snacks and staples portfolios.

“Our fiscal '20 innovation is performing exceptionally well, and our new fiscal '21 innovation slate has just been debuted to our customers,” said Sean M. Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, on Feb. 18 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference taking place this week. “It's our biggest, baddest slate ever, and we've gotten the best reaction we've ever had.”

Upcoming innovation includes Angie’s Boomchickapop rosé kettle corn, Duncan Hines Mega Cookie and Healthy Choice wraps.

“When you put it all together and you look at our innovation slate in fiscal '20, you look at our innovation slate in fiscal '21, across the board, frozen, snacking and staples, we have a phenomenal innovation slate queued up on the back of a proven success track record in innovation,” Mr. Connolly said. “We feel very good about our growth prospects moving forward.”

View slideshow of Conagra Brands’ upcoming innovation.