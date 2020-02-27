WASHINGTON — The Grain Foods Foundation announced that Siddhartha Angadi, Ph.D., has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. A fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, Dr. Angadi is currently an assistant professor at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University. Trained as a cardiovascular exercise physiologist, Dr. Angadi’s research focuses on the relationship between exercise and physical activity, diet, and medications in both healthy individuals and those with serious illnesses.

“Given the rising prevalence of and deaths resulting from the illnesses that Dr. Angadi studies, this is the perfect time to add his expertise to the Foundation,” said Christine Cochran, executive director of the G.F.F. “His research is impressive in both volume and breadth, and we look forward to raising the visibility of the evidence-based dietary recommendations that result from it among the nutrition community and the public.”

In his new role, Dr. Angadi will guide key programming and initiatives related to the link between diet, exercise, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

“I am elated to join the Scientific Advisory Board,” Dr. Angadi said. “There’s a tremendous amount of misinformation out there when it comes to the role of diet in human health and disease, from one fad diet claiming that dietary fiber isn’t essential to another claiming that we’d all be better off without gluten. So I’m thrilled to partner with the Grain Foods Foundation and have the opportunity to help separate fact from fiction.”