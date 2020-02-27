OAK BROOK, ILL. — In 2016, TreeHouse Foods reorganized into five business units. As assets were divested, the five units became three. On Feb. 26 the company announced the three units would become two – Snacking & Beverages and Meal Preparation.

The Snacking & Beverages unit will include bars, broth, candy, cookies and crackers, griddle, pita, powdered and liquid beverages, pretzels, tea and other blends. In 2019, the businesses generated approximately $1.7 billion in sales and going forward the division will focus on revenue growth, research and development and commercialization.

The Meal Preparation division will include bouillon, cheese and pudding, hot cereal, non-dairy creamer, pasta and dry dinners, pickles, pourable and spoonable dressings, preserves, red sauces, refrigerated dough, sauces, single-serve coffee and syrup. The business has $2.6 billion in sales in 2019, and its focus will be on productivity, efficiency and cash flow, according to the company.

“The retail grocery landscape continues to evolve and be very competitive, and our customers are looking to solve two fundamentally different goals,” said Steven T. Oakland, president and chief executive officer. “First, to help demonstrate value to the consumer and improve margins that they can invest to drive consumer traffic; and second, to help introduce uniqueness and innovation, so they can differentiate themselves and be more relevant to their distinct shopper base. Our reorganization not only enables us to align our resources to help our customers achieve their goals, but it also better positions us for growth going forward.”

Mark Fleming, currently president of Baked Goods, will serve as president of Meal Preparation. He will report to Shay Braun, chief operations officer.

Kevin C. Jackson has been hired to be president of the Snacking & Beverages business. He was most recently senior vice-president of U.S. Retail and North American Away From Home for the J.M. Smucker Co. He will report to Mr. Oakland.

Triona Schmelter, currently president, Meal Solutions, will take on the newly created role of chief transformation officer. She will focus on sharing resources across the organization, including its approach to distribution and logistics, sourcing and shared business services, the company said.