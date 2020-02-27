SEATTLE — Starbucks is expanding its breakfast menu in Canada with the introduction of a Beyond Meat cheddar and egg sandwich.

The plant-based breakfast sandwich will roll out at approximately 1,200 locations in Canada beginning March 3. It will be the first meat alternative item offered by the coffee chain.

The announcement comes a month after Rosalind Brewer, chief operating officer at Starbucks, said the company planned to launch a plant-based breakfast item in both the United States and Canada in 2020.

“In terms of what helps us sell beverages is our food attach,” Ms. Brewer told analysts during a Jan. 28 conference call. “We will be introducing a breakfast sandwich this year with a plant-based patty both in the United States and Canada and the combination of those pairings is significant for us in terms of how we think about what the customers are asking for us to develop.”

Several chains, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, KFC and Tim Horton’s have used Canada as a testing ground for plant-based items. Starbucks’ Beyond Meat offering, in contrast, will be part of its core menu.