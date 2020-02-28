SAN ANTONIO — New board officers joined the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) and National Wheat Foundation (N.W.F.) during the 2020 Commodity Classic held Feb. 27-29 in San Antonio.

Ben Scholz, president of NAWG, passed the gavel down to Michigan farmer Dave Milligan, vice-president. Washington farmer Nicole Berg moved up the ranks of leadership, becoming NAWG’s new vice-president. Brent Cheyne, a wheat farmer from Klamath Falls, Ore., becomes NAWG’s new treasurer. Oklahoma wheat farmer Keeff Felty will serve as NAWG’s new secretary. Mr. Scholz will continue to serve on the executive committee in the role of past president.

“Ben’s tenure as president will have a lasting mark on the association and we appreciate all of the hard work that he did to lead NAWG during the past fiscal year which had a heavy trade agenda,” said Chandler Goule, chief executive officer of NAWG and executive director of the N.W.F. “We are excited for Dave Milligan to take over as NAWG’s next president. Dave is the first wheat farmer from Michigan to be elected to this post.”

Additionally, the N.W.F. welcomed Texas wheat farmer David Cleavinger as its new chairman. Mr. Cleavinger is a fifth-generation Texas farmer/rancher operating his 3,500-acre irrigated family farm and ranch in Wildorado, Texas. The N.W.F. also nominated Gary Broyles from Rapelje, Mont., to its board.

“N.W.F. also appreciates Idaho wheat farmer Wayne Hurst’s time as board chairman, and congratulates David Cleavinger on his new role as chairman,” Mr. Goule said. “We also welcome Montana wheat grower Gary Broyles to the board and know that he will be a great addition and help the Foundation grow.”