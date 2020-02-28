SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Carl E. Lee Jr., former president and chief executive officer of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. before it was sold to Campbell Soup Co., has been named chairman of the board of directors at Muffin Mam.

Mr. Lee is president and c.e.o. of Benestar Brands, a holding company formed to build a mid-size snack food company with a portfolio of differentiated brands. He was c.e.o. of Snyder’s-Lance from 2013-17, and prior to his role with Snyder’s-Lance he had been the c.e.o. of Snyder’s of Hanover for five years. Prior to joining Snyder’s, Mr. Lee worked for Nabisco, where he led the company’s South American business, was president of its Caricam Region and its Southern Cone Region, and also led Nabisco’s global export business covering 95 countries. From 1986 until 1997, Mr. Lee held various sales and marketing positions with Frito-Lay, Inc., including vice-president and general manager for Frito-Lay Southeast Region and managing sales for Frito-Lay Europe.

Mr. Lee is on the board of directors of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Corp. and also has served on the boards of Welch’s Foods, the Snack Food Association, the National Confectionery Association and the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

“We are pleased to partner with Carl as we lead Muffin Mam to an expansion of our product lines and the introduction to new markets, all while keenly focusing on consistently providing the highest quality products, innovative and flexible baking solutions, and unrivaled customer service,” said Dewey Armstrong, c.e.o. of Muffin Mam. “As a highly respected and knowledgeable executive in the consumer products industry, we look forward to Carl’s engagement and assistance in guiding our objective of becoming a premier manufacturer of baked goods.”