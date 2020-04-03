KANSAS CITY — Salty snacks are surging in new products arriving at retail.

The Campbell Soup Co.’s Snyder’s of Hanover pretzel brand is debuting two new product platforms: Pretzel Rounds and Twisted Pretzel Sticks. The Pretzel Rounds are poppable pretzel bites available in sea salt and butter varieties, while the Twisted Pretzel Sticks are baked with a swirl of buttery flavor and dusted with onion, garlic and pepper.

Campbell Soup also is adding a new sour cream and onion flavor to its Cape Cod brand kettle cooked potato chips. The chips “deliver the perfect combination of creamy, tangy sour cream and a savory hint of onion on robust kettle cooked chips resulting in a satisfying balance with that famous Cape Cod crunch,” the company said.

Additionally, Campbell Soup’s Kettle Brand is expanding its potato chip lineup with two new flavors: Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan garlic.

The Kraft Heinz Co.’s Planters brand is adding three new flavors to its line Cheez Balls cheese-flavored corn snacks: Blazin’ Hot, jalapeño cheddar and Nacho Cheez.

“There has been incredible excitement around the return of Planters Cheez Balls over the past few years,” said Samantha Hess, brand manager for Planters. “We know fans love the cheesy flavor of Cheez Balls, but they also crave new and interesting flavor options. We created these new versions to give fans what they want, and we can’t wait for America to get their hands on them.”

A spate of new snacks is on tap from Utz Quality Foods, LLC; Good Health Creamy Onion & Chive Veggie Chips, TGI Friday’s Buffalo Blue Pub Bites and Party Sticks Zesty House Fries, TORTIYAHS! blue corn and white rounds tortilla chips, Boulder Canyon Gourmet Medley Kettle Style Potato Chips, and Utz ridge-cut sea salt potato chips.

“Utz continues its exponential growth through innovation, acquisition and organic growth,” said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer of Utz Quality Foods. “We continue to focus on emerging trends with our national Power Brands, BFY/Craft and regional local brands. And our unique distribution model provides a quality service that is superior in the snacking business, ensuring fans can find their favorite snacks anytime, anywhere.”

