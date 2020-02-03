NORWICH, VT. — King Arthur Flour is set to launch six new products, including new wheat flour blends and gluten-free single-serve dessert cups.

“At King Arthur Flour, we are bakers who are passionate about helping everyone make and enjoy the best-tasting baked goods regardless of their eating preferences,” said Bill Tine, vice president of marketing at King Arthur Flour. “This has led us to develop breakthrough innovations in low-carb baking with our new Keto Wheat Flour and Baking Sugar Alternative.”

Keto Wheat Flour Blend may be substituted 1-to-1 for all-purpose flour in most recipes for bread, muffins, pancakes and other baked foods, King Arthur said. The new flour blend contains four grams of net carbs per serving.

Baking Sugar Alternative is a calorie-free sugar replacement that King Arthur said was designed for individuals following a low-carbohydrate, low-calorie or low-glycemic diet. According to King Arthur, Baking Sugar Alternative may be substituted 1-to-1 for granular sugar.

King Arthur also is adding to its Gluten-Free Single-Serve Dessert Cup line that launched in 2019. The company said it is adding Confetti Cake with Mini Frosting Chips and Chocolate Cake with Salted Caramel Chips to the line. The new products are portable and ready in a minute, King Arthur said.

Finally, King Arthur is rolling out two new specialty flours: ‘OO’ Pizza Flour and Organic Rye Flour. ‘OO’ Pizza Flour has been formulated to help create pizza with a crispy crust and chewy interior crumb. Meanwhile, Organic Rye Flour is a medium rye flour that King Arthur described as being “perfect for traditional bread.”