The American Society of Baking’s (ASB) mission is to promote personal growth and professional development through education and collaboration. And nobody has embodied those values better than Antonio Gonzalez Navarro.

When he started his 44-year career at Grupo Bimbo in 1966, the company consisted of five facilities. Over the decades, he saw the Mexico City-based business become the world’s largest baking company today with more than 100 locations in 17 countries — including North, Central and South America as well as Asia.

“Antonio was instrumental in the organic expansion of the company,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president of supply chain, Bimbo Bakeries USA, in nominating Mr. Gonzalez to ASB’s 2020 Baking Hall of Fame.

Just two years after joining Grupo Bimbo as an engineering trainee, he became chief engineer and chief of installations. After various project managerial roles, be became vice president of engineering for Grupo Bimbo, a position he held for 25 years until his retirement in 2010.

In letters of support for his induction, many suppliers described Mr. Gonzalez as the consummate professional who was always respectful and searched a win-win situation. As head of the company’s engineering department, he often pushed for incorporation of new technologies, helping make Grupo Bimbo one of the world’s most respected baking companies. He also mentored a team of engineers, and he was always willing to learn.

Mr. Gonzalez was often seen attending most ASB technical sessions, taking notes and passing advice onto his colleagues. And he took time each year to walk the marketplace floor, talking with everyone about family, friends and business. He is the quintessential selection for the Baking Hall of Fame.