CAMDEN. NJ — Valerie Oswalt has been named executive vice president of Campbell Soup Co. and president of Campbell Snacks.

Effective March 9, she will lead a $3.9 billion division that includes brands such as Goldfish, Milano, Pepperidge Farm, Snyder’s of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Chips and Late July, among others.

Ms. Oswalt brings more than two decades of experience in the snack food industry to her new role. She most recently was chief executive officer at Century Snacks, a privately held trail mix and nut products company. Before that, she was president of Mondelez International’s North American confections business, where she led a $1.5 billion portfolio that included the Oreo, Cadbury, Trident and Sour Patch Kids brands. She held several positions at Kraft Foods Group prior to joining Mondelez, including vice president of retail, vice president of supply chain and vice president of business development.

“Having worked closely with Val in the past, I have seen firsthand her ability to lead large organizations and deliver strong business results,” said Mark Clouse, president and CEO of Campbell Soup Co. “I’m confident that she is the right choice, and a great cultural fit, to grow our differentiated snacks portfolio. Her diverse background and cross-functional expertise will be invaluable to our leadership team and to our company.”

Ms. Oswalt succeeds Carlos Abrams-Rivera, who joined The Kraft Heinz Co. in January as US zone president.