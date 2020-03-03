TAMPA, FLA. — Base Culture, a maker of paleo and gluten-free baked foods and snacks, is reformulating its brownies and refreshing its packaging.

The company said it will reduce the sugar in its almond butter brownies and cashew butter blondies by 40%, cutting the amount of sugar in the sweet goods to 15 grams.

Meanwhile, the entire Base Culture brand is getting a brand makeover. New packaging now includes larger print and more vibrant colors.

“We’ve always been committed to providing delicious baked goods that satisfy our consumers,” said Jordann Windschauer, founder of Base Culture. “Our pure paleo ingredients have always been beautiful on the inside, but our fresh new packaging will strengthen our branding and have us looking just as beautiful on the outside.”

Base Culture’s products may be found in major retailers, including Albertsons, Whole Foods, Kroger, Walmart, Safeway, Wegmans and Sprouts. All of the company’s products are certified paleo, gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO and kosher.