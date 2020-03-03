PURCHASE, NY — PepsiCo, Inc. has brought together two of its Quaker Oats brands — Cap’n Crunch and Aunt Jemima — to develop two new breakfast offerings.

Cap’n Crunch’s Berrytastic Pancake Mix combines Aunt Jemima buttermilk pancake mix with colorful Crunch Berry cereal-inspired bits. Each ⅓-cup serving contains 160 calories and 9 grams of sugar. The mix is packaged in 32-oz boxes.

Cap’n Crunch’s Ocean Blue Maple Flavored Syrup is a sweet topping featuring a Crunch Berry blue color. The syrup contains 100 calories per serving and comes in 24-oz bottles.

“For the first time ever, the Quaker Oats Co. is teaming up two of its timeless brands, Cap’n Crunch and Aunt Jemima, for a new breakfast adventure and the perfect addition to your pancake board,” PepsiCo said.

This collaboration between Cap’n Crunch and Aunt Jemima is the second brand partnership for PepsiCo involving pancakes this week. On March 2, IHOP added new Crunch Berries Pancakes to its menu alongside a Crunch Berries Milkshake, both featuring Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal.