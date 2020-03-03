CHICAGO — Paul Sharp, president and chief executive officer of Sharp Search and former president of the Bakers Courtesy Club of Chicago, received The Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award during the American Society of Baking’s annual meeting and 2020 BakingTech conference. Created in 1999, the Fischer award recognizes outstanding service and leadership by an individual to the society. It is awarded annually and presented during the ASB’s annual BakingTech conference.

Given at the discretion of the group’s executive director, Kent Van Amburg, the award honors service to the society. The award winner’s name was kept secret until the March 3 announcement by Amanda Gonzalez, director of member relations for the ASB.

Ms. Gonzalez praised Mr. Sharp for his mentoring and support of the ASB staff over the past 10 years and serving as an ambassador who has guided new members to the society.

A veteran of the baking industry, Mr. Sharp has served as a member of the American Bakers Association’s human resource committee; a member of ASB’s Marketplace Committee and Membership Committee, and a former board member of the Allied Trade of the Baking Industry. Sharp Search is an executive search and placement firm that serves the baking and food industry.