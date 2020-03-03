When making a great-tasting soft pretzel, the importance of shelf life looms large. To preserve a satisfying experience for the consumer, pretzel makers must consider the effects of time on taste and texture. Traditional dough conditioners have long been used to mitigate staleness in soft pretzels. However, as consumers are increasingly seeking simple ingredient lists, pretzel makers need alternatives to common emulsifiers and anti-staling agents. Fortunately, there is an innovative, clean label solution available: the use of enzymes during processing and production. This translates into clean label pretzels that stay fresher longer than those formulated with chemical emulsifiers and other additives.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe