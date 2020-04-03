DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Bimbo QSR has qualified for tax breaks in connection with a proposed baking plant that may be built in Volusia County, Fla., one of a number of locations under consideration by Bimbo for a new plant, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Bimbo QSR, a division of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, operates 37 baking plants in more than 21 countries. The Daytona paper said the Volusia County Council had placed a mysteriously named “Project Ocean” on the agenda for its March 3 meeting, generating speculation ahead of the meeting about what company was considering the county for a manufacturing facility. A spokesperson for the county told the newspaper that the unnamed company was considering several locations for a new production facility in the Southeast and that the plant would result in 55 new jobs.

He told the Dayton Beach News-Journal the company had applied for a Qualified Target Industry Tax Refund Incentive from the state of Florida. Under the program, counties are required to provide 20% of the incentive and the state provides the balance.

The newspaper cited a county report saying the company, which was revealed March 3 as Bimbo, “is currently planning an expansion of production capacity to support customer growth in the southeastern United States and is considering potential sites for the expansion in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.”

Grupo Bimbo has not yet responded to requests for comment about the article and has not confirmed whether it has settled on Volusia County or any other location said to be under consideration.

Bimbo QSR was established in 2017 when Grupo Bimbo acquired East Balt Bakeries in a $650 million transaction. Established in 1955 and based in Chicago, the business bakes and supplies buns, English muffins, rolls, tortillas, bagels, artisanal bread and other baked foods to quick-service restaurants around the globe. The division currently has 2,100 employees.

In recent years, Bimbo Bakeries USA, a division dedicated to serving the US and Canadian markets for bread and other baked foods, has closed numerous baking plants in the United States.