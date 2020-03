Brolite Products’ Bread Flavor R helps bakers achieve artisan flavor in less time. To achieve this, Brolite ferments flour, water and yeast for long periods before milling and dehydrating it into a powder. This results in a natural bread flavor and dough conditioner. Bread Flavor R can be used from 2 to 7% based on flour weight depending on the desired flavor profile. Its free-flowing powder form makes it easy to incorporate into formulations.

(888) 276-5483 • www.bakewithbrolite.com