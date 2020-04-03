PETALUMA, CALIF. — Amy’s Kitchen is offering new gluten-free pizzas packed with vegetables.

The new Veggie Crust Pizzas feature crusts made from organic cauliflower, sweet potato and broccoli topped with slow-simmered tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. The pizzas are available in cheese and spinach varieties.

“We are mindful of the consumer demand for not only adding more vegetables to their diet but for clean, organic ingredients,” said Fred Scarpulla, vice president of culinary for Amy’s Kitchen. “Amy’s is unique in our ability to deliver high quality, delicious organic meals. We’ve spent countless hours in our kitchens perfecting a veggie-centric crust that meets our consumers’ high expectations.”

The cheese pizza is made with organic tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil and contains 310 calories, 19 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

The spinach pizza, made with organic spinach and tomatoes, contains 240 calories, 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. Both varieties are gluten-free, tree nut-free and kosher.

“Our consumers write to us about how they’re always looking for delicious ways to get more veggies in their diet, and our Veggie Crust Pizzas help make it easier to enjoy their favorite foods without the guilt (or gluten),” said Rachel Berliner, founder of Amy’s. “We thought, what if eating more veggies was as easy as eating more pizza?—and got to work.”