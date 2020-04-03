CAMDEN, NJ — Rebecca Gardy has been named vice president of investor relations at the Campbell Soup Co.

She joins the company from GreenSky, Inc., a financial technology company, where she was senior vice president of investor relations, public relations and corporate communications. Before that, she was an investor relations officer for SecureWorks, a Dell Technologies company, and senior director of global investor relations at Nike, Inc.

She also brings finance and investor relations leadership experience in the foodservice industry. She was a director at Quiznos before joining Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, where she held several positions including director of strategic marketing and innovation and director of finance and investor relations.

In her new role, Ms. Gardy will lead Campbell Soup’s investor relations function and serve as the primary liaison between the company and the investment community. She will report to Mick Beekhuizen, executive vice president and chief financial officer at the Campbell Soup Co.

“Rebecca brings significant strategic and financial expertise to the role, having led investor relations functions at both publicly traded companies and startups,” Mr. Beekhuizen said. “Rebecca will be a great addition to Campbell and a resource to the investment community as we continue on our path to generating sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value.”

Ms. Gardy succeeds Ken Gosnell, vice president of finance strategy and investor relations, who announced in October his plans to retire. He will remain with the company through April.