CUDAHY, WIS. — Angelic Bakehouse has launched a new “BreadBod” campaign aiming to celebrate elevated carbohydrates and body positivity. The sprouted whole grain baked foods producer aims to appeal to health-conscious consumers using social media tactics.

“The BreadBod campaign underscores the fact that there is no uniform version of what a healthy body looks or eats like,” said Rebecca Coleman, founder of Something Massive, the creative agency behind the BreadBod campaign. “With fad diet followers on the offensive against carbs, we wanted to create an almost counter-culture campaign that celebrates real food and gives people permission to enjoy bread again.”

All Angelic Bakehouse products are non-GMO, vegan, kosher and allergen friendly.