PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak Cakes announced the release of several new products, arriving in stores later this month. The products include new waffle products, oatmeal products, and protein snacks.

“There is no better way to celebrate 25 years of Kodiak Cakes than unveiling our most diverse product lineup this March,” said Joel Clark, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kodiak Cakes. “Watching our family-owned business rapidly reach new heights while fueling exploration is a dream come true. We’re thrilled to continue to delve into new categories, and further our legacy by making more ‘better for you’ foods available to families nationwide.”

The new flapjack and waffle products include Kodiak Cakes Plant-Based Classic Flapjack & Waffle Mix, which feature 100% whole grain ingredients and 12 grams of plant-based protein; Kodiak Cakes Carb-Conscious Buttermilk Flapjack & Waffle Mix, which features 15 grams of net carbs and 14 grams of protein; and toaster ready Kodiak Cakes Thick & Fluffy Power Waffles in blueberry, buttermilk, and vanilla flavors.

Kodiak’s newly announced oatmeal products feature the Kodiak Cakes Peaches & Cream Oatmeal Packets with 12 grams of protein, Kodiak Cakes Blueberries & Cream Oatmeal Cup featuring 14 grams of protein, and Kodiak Cakes Classic Power Oats Cup featuring 12 grams of protein.

The protein snacks released include Kodiak Cakes Protein Balls No-Bake Protein Bite Mix featuring 10 grams of protein, and Kodiak Cakes Protein Packed Crunchy Granola Bars featuring 10 grams of protein.