TEUTOPOLIS, ILL. — David Jansen has been promoted to vice president of production at Siemer Milling Co.

Mr. Jansen began his career with Siemer in 1994, joining the company in the maintenance department. He later was named packing and loading supervisor in 1995, assistant production manager in 2001 and production manager in 2006. He most recently has been plant manager since 2008.

“My role as VP of production allows me to engage in all aspects of production at our three mills, which includes but is not limited to daily production, personnel, efﬁciencies, as well as the development of capital improvement projects throughout Siemer Milling Co.,” Mr. Jansen said.

Such capital projects include the recent installation of a bulk storage facility at the Teutopolis location as well as planned expansions in both Hopkinsville, Ky., and West Harrison, Ind., facilities.

Mr. Jansen received an associate degree in electronic engineering technology at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Ill. He also is a 2016 graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program and received an Advanced Operative Millers certificate in 1996 from Kansas State University and the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM).

Mr. Jansen is currently finishing up his one-year term as president of the IAOM, and earlier he served as treasurer of the association and as VP of the International Milling Education Foundation.