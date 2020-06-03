WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. launched Evanesse CB6194, a clean label emulsifier for the United States and Canada.

The ingredient is a vegan chickpea broth that delivers the emulsification performance of traditional additives and the appeal of a single, recognizable ingredient, the company said. It is suitable for a variety of food applications, including egg replacement in low- and high-fat vegan, spreadable, spoonable and pourable dressings, white cooking sauces and ready meal applications. It may serve as an alternative to OSA-modified starches and other artificial emulsifiers.

“Evanesse CB6194 clean label emulsifier represents a new generation of ingredients to be introduced to the food industry as Ingredion continues to expand its clean label offerings,” said Dan Haley, global lead for Ingredion’s clean and simple ingredients platform. “Food manufacturers now have more options for developing differentiated, clean label products with highly acceptable and recognizable ingredients that consumers trust.”

A recent study by the company found more than 80% of consumers are more likely to buy a product if they recognize the ingredients listed and more than 60% are willing to pay more for a simple label.

Labeled as “chickpea broth,” Evanesse CB6194 is gluten-free, non-GMO and does not require allergen labelling. It contains no animal products and is compatible with vegetarian and vegan claims.

“Until now, clean label emulsifiers have been difficult to come by, making it a challenge for some food manufacturers to achieve their clean label goals,” said Patrick O’Brien, regional platform lead for Ingredion’s clean and simple ingredients in the United States and Canada. “We developed formulations for vegan mayo and zesty aioli using Evanesse CB6194 clean label emulsifier to show how simple it can be to create a shelf-stable, vegan dressing using the ingredient.”