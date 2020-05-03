LA JOLLA, CALIF. — Solely, Inc., maker of cold-pressed fruit jerky and dried fruit, is pushing into the pasta aisle with the debut of Spaghetti Squash Pasta.

The shelf-stable boxed pasta cooks in five minutes and is made with one ingredient: sliced and roasted spaghetti squash. Each serving contains 1 full serving of vegetables, 30 calories and 85% fewer carbs and calories than traditional pasta, Solely said. The spaghetti squash pasta is USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified.

“These days, who has time to roast and cook a spaghetti squash for dinner?” said Simon Sacal, chief executive officer of Solely. “We make it easier and quicker to enjoy this supper staple without compromising on quality or taste, and without any additives or preservatives. Vegetable pastas have become a favorite for people looking to incorporate more vegetables into their families’ diets, so this was a natural way for us to provide people with such a convenience. We take the process out of the process.”

Solely Spaghetti Squash Pasta will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores beginning March 16. The pasta comes in 1.76-oz boxes of four servings and will retail for $4.99 per box.