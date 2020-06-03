JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Shoreline Equity Partners, LLC, a private equity firm, has acquired Engelman Baking Co., Inc., a wholesale bakery that supplies artisan bread and rolls. Engelman Baking, Norcross, Ga., operates a 50,000-square-foot bakery and serves restaurants and entertainment venues in the greater Atlanta area through local delivery. National accounts are served via distribution. Sammy Engelman and his sister, Miriam Engelman Gur-Lavi, founded Engelman Baking in 1983. Sammy Engelman will continue to lead the company and maintain a significant ownership position.

“For nearly 40 years, we have remained committed to building a best-in-class bakery delivering high quality products and service to our customers,” Mr. Engelman said. “We are very excited to partner with Shoreline to execute on our growth strategy while remaining committed to delivering world-class service to our customers. Our partnership with Shoreline will give us the resources to take the next step at Engelman’s and to further expand our reach both locally and regionally.”

Engelman Baking Co. offers items such as European and hearth bread, kaiser and twisted egg rolls, specialty dinner rolls, and hand-crafted hamburger and hot dog buns. The company serves more than 1,000 customers and has more than 100 employees.

The parents of Mr. Engelman and his sister ran a bakery in Germany before immigrating to New York in 1961.

“With a 200-year legacy in the bakery space, Sammy has built an extraordinary business alongside the rest of the management team at Engelman’s,” said Mike Hand, managing partner at Shoreline. “The company’s product quality and service to their customers is second to none, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Engelman’s to continue to capture the Atlanta market as well as to expand across the Southeast region.”