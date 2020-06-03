BOULDER, COLO. — Purely Elizabeth is propelling back into the pancake category for the first time since the company’s inception with the launch of three new pancake mixes.

The Ancient Grain Pancake Mix is made with organic teff flour, organic buckwheat flour, organic tigernut flour, almond flour, arrowroot flour, organic chia, hemp seeds and flax seeds. Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free and vegan, the mix contains 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 2 grams of sugar and 310 calories per ½-cup serving.

The Grain-Free Pancake Mix blends almond flour, arrowroot flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax seeds and organic chia seeds. Each ½-cup serving of the Non-GMO Project verified, certified paleo and gluten-free mix contains 6 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, 3 grams of sugar and 300 calories.

The Grain-Free Protein Pancake Mix with Collagen combines grass-fed Bovine collagen, almond flour, arrowroot flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax seeds and chia seeds. Each ½-cup serving of the certified gluten-free mix contains 6 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, 3 grams of sugar and 300 calories.

“I launched Purely Elizabeth in 2009 with muffin and pancake mixes made with alternative nutrient-rich flours and superfood seeds,” said Elizabeth Stein, chief executive officer of Purely Elizabeth. “A few years later when our granola launched and became an instant seller, we decided to focus on the one product line. Now 10 years later, we felt there was still a gap in the marketplace for a better-for-you, better tasting pancake mix. I’m so excited to bring this beloved breakfast food to everyone with more options, filled with deep nutrition, guilt-free.”

Purely Elizabeth pancake mixes are available for purchase on the company’s website with national rollout planned soon. Each 10-oz box retails for $6.99.