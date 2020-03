CELAS is a permanent surface coating for adherent-free baking plates from Bühler Group to be used on soft waffle baking ovens. It was developed to replace Teflon coating in challenging baking processes such as frozen waffles. Teflon coating has to be renewed every 6 to 8 weeks, whereas CELAS has a minimum 20,000-hour lifetime. CELAS allows for cost savings and reduced downtime and eliminates potential Teflon contamination.

