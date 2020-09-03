The Koenig Bakery Systems belt stamping unit produces donuts, bagels, choux pastry rings, cinnamon rings, biscuits, pizza snacks and other products. It is a multifunctional unit that can be included in bun lines for individual embossing, forming, cutting and decorative form stamping of dough pieces. The unit has varying capacities, ranging up to 57,600 pieces per hour at 12-row operation with two modules. The multifunctional design of the stamping tools enables exact processing on the conveyor belt in only one step.

