MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV in February formed a joint venture with Food Town, a bun supplier and franchisee of McDonald’s in Kazakhstan. As part of the agreement, Bimbo holds a 51% stake in the joint venture.

Grupo Bimbo said the joint venture strengthens the manufacturing footprint of its Bimbo QSR subsidiary and aligns its relationship with the company’s quick-service restaurant clients in Central Asia.

The partnership also gives Grupo Bimbo its first presence in Kazakhstan and a foothold in 33 countries around the world.

“It is our priority to meet the needs of our QSR customers worldwide, and we will continue to invest in our business to achieve it,” said Mark Bendix, president of Bimbo QSR. “This operation in Kazakhstan is well positioned to meet the growing demand of our customers in the region.”