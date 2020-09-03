In U.S. retail, the confectionery coating segment accounts for 53% of the total $613 million value growth that occurred across these categories over the past three years. Additionally, this growth trend captures a 55% price premium for the coated versus the noncoated segment. Taken together, confectionery coatings are an attractive higher-value growth opportunity in bakery. Just as with many baked goods, fat underpins key sensorial benefits of confectionery coatings, including flavor release and texture. Various fats can be used in coatings to achieve such benefits. Download this white paper to learn more about the fat solutions for confectionery coatings from Bunge Loders Croklaan.
