MILFORD, CONN. — Mike Kappitt has been named to the newly created role of chief operating and insights officer at Subway. He will lead the company’s ongoing efforts across its digital channels, including third-party delivery and catering, and oversee analytics insights functions.

Mr. Kappitt brings more than two decades of restaurant and franchising experience to Subway. He most recently was executive vice president at Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. and president of Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Before that, he was global chief marketing officer for Bloomin’ Brands and CMO for Outback Steakhouse.

He also spent close to nine years at Burger King Corp., where held several positions, including CMO for North America, senior vice president of global business intelligence and strategy, vice president of consumer insights and performance analysis and director of national promotions.

“Mike brings an extraordinary track record for growing global brands through insights-driven marketing,” said John Chidsey, chief executive officer at Subway. “His expertise will be invaluable for the continued growth of the Subway brand.”