SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Specialty baking mix brand Foodstirs is introducing a keto-friendly chocolate chip cookie mix with 2 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of added sugars per serving. Formulated with almond and coconut flours, pea protein powder, erythritol and stevia, the mix is gluten-free, USDA certified organic and non-GMO.

The product was set to debut at now-postponed Natural Products Expo West, said Greg Fleishman, president, co-chief executive officer and co-founder of Foodstirs.

“Our consumers have been requesting we do grain-free plus reduced sugar for quite some time,” Mr. Fleishman said. “Took us a bit, but think we cracked the code here.”

Founded in 2015, Foodstirs offers a range of baking kits and mixes for cakes, cookies, protein bars, brownies, pancakes and more. The company uses sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients such as fair-trade chocolate, biodynamic cane sugar, single-origin and identity-preserved flour and colors from natural sources.

Foodstirs Organic Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix has a suggested retail price of $8.99. Each package makes approximately 24 cookies. To prepare, consumers combine the mix with almond milk, vanilla extract and butter.