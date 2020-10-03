PHOENIX — SupplySide East has been postponed until June 23-24 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency, event organizers said March 9. It originally was scheduled for April 20-22. SupplySide East still will take place at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ.

“With the uncertainty caused by the evolving coronavirus situation, this postponement is the best course of action for our industry, exhibitors and attendees,” said Jon Beninger, vice president and market leader for SupplySide. “This is an unprecedented time for our industry, and our focus will continue to be on what is best for our industry partners.”

More than 290 exhibitors involved in dietary supplements, food, beverage, personal care, sports nutrition and processing innovation are expected at the event.

The new dates will provide exhibitors more time before incurring shipping and other costs, and all participants will face less pressure to make travel commitments now, event organizers said. SupplySide will use its content and editorial resources to inform and guide the market as the coronavirus situation impacts supply chains and normal business operations.

“We take our role in this industry very seriously and will strive to help our industry understand the business impacts of this situation and the best ways to mitigate them,” Mr. Beninger said. “This is new territory for all of us.”

The coronavirus outbreak already has affected other industry events.

Natural Products Expo West, which was scheduled for March 3-7 in Anaheim, Calif., was postponed. SNAXPO 2020, which was scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, NC, has been canceled.

The Institute of Food Technologists still is planning to hold its IFT20 annual event and food exposition July 12-15 in Chicago, but IFT is monitoring the coronavirus situation. IFT will provide updates via the IFT20 website, the exhibitor newsletter, social media and emails sent to registrants and IFT community members.

IFT also urges people to consider other resources to stay updated on developments and best health practices: City of Chicago, McCormick Place, the U.S. Travel Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.