SOR – Mate Cake from J&K Ingredients is a natural flavor developed for cakes. The ingredient is derived from plants and fruit extracts and can act as an alternative to chemical sorbic acid or potassium sorbate. SOR – Mate Cake provides natural flavor with a high level of sorbic acid, which makes it an effective replacement for chemical sorbic acid and potassium sorbate.

(973) 340-8700 • www.jkingredients.com