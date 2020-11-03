WASHINGTON — The National Pasta Association has postponed its annual meeting, which had been scheduled for March 15-17 in Orlando, Fla. The association said the decision was made after closely monitoring the news about the coronavirus and carefully considering its impact.

“The health and safety of NPA’s membership and annual meeting attendees are of the utmost importance, so the board of directors has decided to postpone the NPA Annual Meeting,” the NPA said. “NPA will look to identify a new date for the NPA Annual Meeting as soon as possible.”

The annual event is traditionally held each spring and brings together pasta industry professionals to gain meaningful education through topical presentations and valuable networking opportunities with industry colleagues.

For more information, visit ilovepasta.org.