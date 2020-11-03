MANHATTAN, KAN. — Andre Biane, president and chief executive officer of AIB International, announced his plans to retire at the end of 2020. A search committee of current and former AIB board members is leading the search for Mr. Biane’s successor.

Mr. Biane led the company for seven years through many important milestones, including the centennial anniversary of the founding of AIB in 2019.

“In recent years, we have developed an unprecedented level of leadership, talent, and operational momentum,” Mr. Biane said. “Each of these now make it possible for me to confidently move into a new phase of my life. With such a strong internal structure in place, our clients around the world should continue to expect the same exceptional quality of service and attention from AIB International.”

Mr. Biane has nearly 40 years of experience in the food industry. Prior to joining AIB International in 2013 he was a consultant with ABusiness Solutions LLC. Prior to that, he was vice president of product development at Sara Lee from 2005-08, and vice president of product development from 2001 to 2005.

Mr. Biane also has worked at Earthgrains Co., where he was vice president of research and development and quality from 1998 to 2001, and director of total quality from 1996 to 1997.

Prior to working for Earthgrains Co., Mr. Biane was director of total quality at Eagle Snacks, Inc. from 1994 to 1995, and previously worked as manager of total quality and business development for 10 years at Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc.

Mr. Biane was a winemaker with California Growers Winery from 1979 to 1981 and is a past co-chair of the American Bakers Association’s biotech subcommittee.

“Andre has done an outstanding job of moving AIB International forward during his tenure,” said Brad Allen, chair of AIB International’s Board of Trustees. “The company is strong and has a reputation that should attract a high-quality professional that believes in our mission and has a true passion for food safety and quality in the food and beverage industry.”