NEW YORK — Two new cookie-candy mashups are arriving in the cookie aisle. Mondelez International, Inc. and The Hershey Co. have joined forces to debut Chips Ahoy! made with chunks of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Chips Ahoy! made with mini Reese’s Pieces.

Chips Ahoy! made with Hershey’s Milk Chocolate combines Hershey’s milk chocolate chunks with the classic Chips Ahoy! Cookie and contains 160 calories and 9 grams of sugar per two-cookie serving.

Chips Ahoy! made with mini Reese’s Pieces merges a crunchy Chips Ahoy! Cookie with miniature Reese’s Pieces peanut butter chocolate candies and contains 150 calories and 9 grams of sugar per two cookies.

“Without a doubt, America’s favorite chocolate chip cookie is happier together with Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and mini Reese’s Pieces,” said Sabrina Sierant, associate director, Chips Ahoy! at Mondelez. “With Chips Ahoy!, we’re always looking for new delicious flavors to bring to life in a chocolate chip cookie that will provide consumers with the variety they crave in their sweet snacks.”

The new cookies are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.95 per 9.5-oz pack.