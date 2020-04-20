KANSAS CITY — Baking manufacturers are developing new products to meet evolving consumer preferences for diets including vegan, keto, paleo and gluten-free.

The Hershey Co.’s One Brands business is expanding its One Plant lineup of vegan, plant-based bars with two new flavors: churro and carrot cake. Each Non-GMO Project verified, certified gluten-free bar contains 1 gram of sugar and provides 12 grams of protein from pea protein, rice protein and almond protein.

“We have been thrilled to receive such positive feedback about the taste and texture of our One Plant offerings since their initial launch last fall, and we are excited to continue the momentum by adding two new dessert-inspired flavors to our plant-based lineup,” said Peter Burns, chief executive officer of One Brands. "We have seen severe underdevelopment in plant-based protein in the snack category, so we are excited to offer two more options for fueling an active lifestyle for vegans and non-vegans alike.”

Bakery on Main is launching Grain-Free Clusters Trail Trek Blends that are certified paleo, keto, gluten-free, dairy-free and Non-GMO Project verified. Featuring six grams of sugar and fewer than seven grams of net carbs per serving, the snacks contain MCT extracted from coconut oil and come in two varieties: chocolate and maple vanilla.

“With the addition of this new product we hope to eclipse the already high expectations and the satisfaction that our customers have come to know from Bakery On Main,” said Michael Smulders, president and founder. “We are very excited about the inclusion of MCT Oil in this new product line as it gives consumers an instant source of energy.”

Specialty baking mix brand Foodstirs is introducing a keto-friendly chocolate chip cookie mix with two grams of net carbs and one gram of added sugars per serving. Formulated with almond and coconut flours, pea protein powder, erythritol and stevia, the mix is gluten-free, USDA certified organic and non-GMO.

“Our consumers have been requesting we do grain-free plus reduced sugar for quite some time,” said Greg Fleishman, president, co-CEO and co-founder of Foodstirs. “Took us a bit, but think we cracked the code here.”

