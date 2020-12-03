RIO DE JANEIRO — The Whole Grains Council (WGC) has announced its decision to postpone its upcoming conference in Rio de Janeiro. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 14-15.

The WGC expressed travel concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and has told potential attendees it hopes to reschedule the event in 2021.

The conference, which is frequently attended by marketing executives, nutrition experts, health professionals, chefs, government leaders, journalists, scientists, and others, was to be held outside the United States for the first time in its history.

Founded in 2002, The WGC has held its conference every other year since 2004.