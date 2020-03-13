CHICAGO — Tate & Lyle added to its line of Claria clean label starches with the launch of Claria Everlast.

The ingredient was designed to solve formulation challenges related to refrigerated and freeze thaw stability in categories such as frozen meals, sauces and yogurts, Tate & Lyle said. The ingredient is not-GMO and may be labeled as “tapioca starch.” Like other Claria products, Everlast has a clean taste and neutral color.

“As the demand for simpler labels grows, Tate & Lyle has continued to expand the Claria line,” said Werner Barbosa, vice president and global lead of Tate & Lyle’s texture innovation and commercial development unit. “We continue to see evidence of strong growth in demand for cleaner labels, particularly in categories that will directly benefit from Claria Everlast, such as sauces, frozen baked goods, yoghurt and chilled soup.”