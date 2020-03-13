DALLAS — Erik Heggen has been named the new chief executive officer of Stratas Foods LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) and ACH Food Companies. He replaces Tedd Kruse, who assumed the role of president of ADM earlier this month.

Mr. Heggen has been either indirectly associated or directly involved with Stratas since the company began. After beginning his career in the animal nutrition segment at Cargill, he joined ADM in 2001 as a sales manager in the company's specialty feed ingredients business and eventually moved to ADM's refined oils group as senior marketing manager in 2008. He was named president of North American refined oils and biodiesel in 2018. Later, Mr. Heggen was appointed president of specialty ingredients for ADM Nutrition, then chief commercial officer for ADM Nutrition, and was most recently promoted to president of pricing and value added ingredient sales.

Mr. Heggen also held leadership positions on external advisory boards such as the former chairman of the Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils Advisory Council and on the Board of Directors of National Association of Manufacturers.

“Erik’s proven track record, especially his prior position of president of ADM’s refined oil business, are an outstanding fit for Stratas,” saidSteve Zaruba, chairman of the board for Stratas Foods. “His recent roles within ADM’s nutrition business build upon his edible oil experience and provide Stratas with diverse, deep industry insights that will be helpful as Stratas grows and expands its business.”

Founded in October 2008, Stratas Foods is a supplier of fats, oils, mayonnaise, dressings and sauces to the food service, food ingredients and retail private label markets in North America. The company operates production facilities in Illinois, California, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and New Jersey along with distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada.