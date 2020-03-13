Due to mounting concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Messe Düsseldorf postponed interpack, a trade show featuring packaging and processing technologies for the food, bakery, confectionery, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, consumer packaged goods and industrial goods industries. Originally set for May 7-13 in Düsseldorf, Germany, it will now take place Feb. 25 - March 3, 2021, at the same location.

The show’s organizers chose to postpone the event following a recommendation from the German Federal Government’s crisis management team and the recent increase in COVID-19 infections in Europe.

"The decision was taken in close consultation with our advisory board and sponsoring associations," said Werner Dornscheidt, chairman of the Board of Management of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH. "We would like to thank all our partners for their excellent cooperation in making these difficult and time sensitive decisions. We are pleased that together a date was found so quickly in order to allow all those affected to reliably plan."