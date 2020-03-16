NEW YORK – A day after Starbucks Corp. announced it was shifting to a to-go model, Shake Shack said it is doing the same thing at all US company-owned restaurants. Customers will only be able to place to-go orders in-person, via the internet or company app or through a third-party delivery company. Management did not say when the company would again offer on-premise dining.

“As we navigate this evolving situation, we’ll continue to act in the interest of the safety of our team and our guests,” said Randy Garutti, chief executive officer. “We’re committed to doing our part as a company to play a proactive role in protecting our communities.”

The company also withdrew its earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending Dec. 30, 2020, citing the unprecedented market conditions caused by the coronavirus as the reason.