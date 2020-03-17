CHICAGO – Heidi Capozzi has joined McDonald's Corp. as executive vice president and global chief people officer, effective April 13. In this role, Ms. Capozzi will oversee the company’s global human resources operations, including corporate employee relations, diversity and inclusion, total rewards and talent management, among other areas. She will be based at the McDonald’s Chicago headquarters in the West Loop.

Ms. Capozzi previously worked at The Boeing Co., where she was senior vice president of human resources. Since 2016, she has led Boeing’s leadership and learning, talent planning, employee and labor relations, total rewards and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“I’ve long admired the global impact of McDonald’s brand and the unique ability of the business model to support communities through entrepreneurs, the skill building of a diverse workforce or simply giving back,” Ms. Capozzi said. “I am eager to learn even more about the business by listening and working alongside McDonald’s employees, franchisees, crew and suppliers so we can build toward a shared future grounded in our values, pride in the business and commitment to succeed together.”

Ms. Capozzi joined Boeing in 2009. Since then, she has served in a variety of leadership roles including vice president of talent and leadership, where she was responsible for identifying and developing emerging leadership talent as well as running the company's leadership center in St. Louis, Mo. Prior to that, she held positions such as director of human resources for the Airplane Programs division of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and director of human resources for the Surveillance and Engagement division of Boeing Military Aircraft.

“Finding the right chief people officer has been a top priority of mine,” said Chris Kempczinski, president and chief executive officer of McDonald's. “Her track record as a solutions-oriented partner to business leaders is consistent: Heidi brings insights from deep functional expertise to solve difficult and important business challenges. In this role she will oversee talented leaders across geographies and be a critical member of my executive team. We look forward to having a leader of her caliber join the McDonald’s family.”