AUSTIN, TEXAS — Members of the National Grain and Feed Association meeting March 10 in Austin elected JoAnn Brouillette, president, Demeter LP, Fowler, Ind., NGFA chairman. Ms. Brouillette is the first woman to head the nation’s largest grain industry organization, which is celebrated its 124th anniversary at the Austin conference.

“I’m deeply humbled to serve this industry that is very near and dear to my heart and my family’s heart,” Ms. Brouillette said. Her father, Don Brouillette, served as NGFA president — formerly the chairman title — in 1984-86.

During the annual business meeting at the convention, the NGFA also elected other officers as well as new members of the board of directors.

Greg Beck, senior vice president, Grain Division, CGB Enterprises, Covington, La., was elected first vice chairman, and Chris Boerm, president, global transportation, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Decatur, Ill., was elected second vice chairman.

In addition, NGFA members elected the following persons to serve three-year terms on the organization’s board of directors.

Patrick Bryan, president and chief executive officer, Pacificor, LLC, Portland, Ore.; Brett Caplice, vice president and general manager, North American Grain, Bunge North America, Inc., St. Louis; Amy Cornell, Agribusiness Council of Indiana/Indiana Grain and Feed Association, Indianapolis; Bo DeLong, vice president, grain operations, The DeLong Co., Clinton, Wis.; Matt Gibson, vice president, general manager, North America, Gavilon Grain LLC, Omaha, Neb.; Brian Gordon, CEO, Ritzville Warehouse Co., Ritzville, Wash.; Phil Greene, vice president, Foster Farms, Fresno, Calif., and Jeff Hainline, chairman, Advance Trading, Inc., Bloomington, Ill.

Also elected to the board were Craig Haugaard, vice president, Sunrise Cooperative, Inc., Fremont, Ohio; Lloyd Heimbecker, western regional manager, Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., Lethbridge, Alta.; Corey Jorgenson, president, assets and originations, Andersons Trade Group. Maumee, Ohio; Jason Klootwyk, senior vice president, grain marketing and rail logistics, Agtegra Cooperative, Aberdeen, SD; Alan Koenig, chief supply chain officer, Grain Craft, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Lynn Krueger, senior manager, US purchasing, commodities, Ingredion, Inc., Westchester, Ill.; Stu Letcher, executive vice president, North Dakota Grain Dealers Association, Fargo, ND; Michelle Mapes, chief legal and administrative officer, Great Plains, Inc., Omaha, Neb.; Mike Miller, vice president, risk management, Ardent Mills, Inc., Denver; Steve Nail, president and CEO, Farmers Grain Terminal, Inc., Greenville, Miss.; Chis Schaffer, vice president, export marketing, Ag Processing, Inc., Omaha, Neb.; Kyle Shermock, director, wheat procurement and risk management, Miller Milling Co., Bloomington, Minn.; Jeff Van Pevenage, president and CEO, Columbia Grain, Inc., Portland, Ore.; and Sheryl Wallace, president, North American Grain, Cargill, Inc., Wayzata, Minn.

Following installation of the new board members, the newly constituted board elected the following NGFA members to serve on the NGFA executive committee for the coming year:

Gary Beachner, president and CEO, Beachner Grain, Inc., Parsons, Kan.; Jean Bratton, CEO, Centerra Cooperative, Ashland, Ohio; Sharon Clark, senior vice president, transportation and regulatory affairs, Perdue Agribusiness LLC, Salisbury, Md.; John Fletcher, general manager, Central Missouri AGRIService LLC, Marshall, Mo.; Matt Gibson, David Hoogmoed, executive vice president, Land O’Lakes, and president, Purina Animal Nutrition, Arden Hills, Minn.; Joe Kapraun, manager, Grain Marketing Division, GROWMARK, Inc., Bloomington, Ill.; Alan Koenig; Michelle Mapes; Chris Peha, general manager, Northwest Grain Growers, Inc., Walla Walla, Wash.; Brian Schouvieller, senior vice president, global grain marketing, CHS, Inc., Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; Bruce Sutherland, president, Michigan Agricultural Commodities, Lansing, Mich.; and Alan Woodard, CEO, CoMark Equity Alliance, LLC, Enid, Okla.